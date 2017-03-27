Breakups can be hard but after a while people do manage to come to terms with their split . And, it seems Real World: Skeletons alum Tony Raines has a similar case as he has nothing but good words to say about his ex Madison Channing Walls, who is currently dating Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin.

In a recent interview with E! News, 24-year-old Raines opened up about Walls, 23, and said that her dating Marroquin was "really sudden" for him.

"For me, it was really sudden, but with Madison, we have a really, really good relationship," he said. "Things were rocky for a long time but we co-parent so well and she's just awesome with [our daughter] Harper. I am really thankful for that."

Raines also said that Walls told him that she was just friends with Javi.

"I find it kind of interesting. I'm really happy for her," he said.

Tony, who has another daughter named Isla Rose with his high school sweetheart Alyssa Giacone, said Walls "deserves a good guy and happiness and all that good stuff". "I think with this the sky is the limit for them," he added.

However, Raines is a little worried about his one-year-old daughter Harper's life coming under the scrutiny.

"If I have to see another guy potentially help raise my daughter and it's on TV, it's in the public eye, I don't know how I'm going to feel about that," he said.

"This will be the third guy that Madison has introduced to Harper within a year... I'm her dad so we've got to talk about this," he said. "That's my only concern. That's my only worry. I don't know if that's childish or petty of me but that's my only thing with it."