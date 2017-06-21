Madonna has reportedly ditched her former boyfriend for a slightly older man. The pop diva was previously dating 26-year-old model Aboubakar "Brooklin" Soumahoro.

The Material Girl singer has moved on with 31-year-old model Kevin Sampaio after sending her former flame packing from her Manhattan mansion, according to PageSix.

It has been said that Sampaio impressed Madonna by keeping their friendship quiet and earning her trust. She even liked how he did not "go running to the press" after their first date.

Madonna and Sampaio have been spotted on a romantic getaway in Lisbon, Portugal, Radar Online reported and added that it took her sometime to seriously commit to the model.

"Madonna did not want to go public with Kevin until now because she was just trying to get to know him better and she wanted to make sure that she could trust him," a source told the gossip news website. "She was impressed by the fact that . . . he did not go running to the press and that he kept their romance private."

Soumahoro, an Ivory Coast model, had been living with the 58-year-old songstress at her New York pad for more than a year. However, their romance did not last even though the former couple's relationship had gotten serious.

A source told Page Six that their relationship was strained after Soumahoro pushed to parent Madonna's children. The singer's custody battle over her son, Rocco, who is living with his father Guy Richie, also fuelled the tensions, the source added.

Madonna and Soumahoro met each other at a showbiz party in London in November 2015. Soumahoro, at the time used to work at Harrod's department store.

A spokesman for Madonna reportedly said "not true" when asked about her breakup and her new man.