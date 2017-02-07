Pop star Madonna could soon be welcoming two more children to her family after being granted permission to two children from Malawi. According to a court spokesperson, the country's High Court ruled in favour of the adoption on Tuesday, paving the way for the little girls to join David and Mercy, adopted in 2006 and 2009.

Malawian judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula told Reuters the singer had been present at court in Lilongwe. "Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children," Mvula said, adding that the singer welcomed the news with a smile.

Mvula is also reported as saying that the children are two four-year-old twin girls named Esther and Stella. According to the legal insider, one of the conditions is that the Like A Prayer songstress has to provide authorities with a home survey report within a year.

When news first broke of her adoption plans on 25 January, a rep for the 58-year-old denied the reports, telling told IBTimes UK: "It's not true."

Conversely, in a statement, Madonna said she was visiting the African nation for charity work and not personal reasons. "I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home," she said.

In 2006, the Grammy award-winning star founded Raising Malawi, a non-profit charity dedicated to providing health and education programs for young girls in the country. She marked the charities 10-year anniversary by taking David and Mercy to visit the orphanages where they lived prior to being adopted.

Madonna is also mother to two biological children, Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, 16 from previous relationships.