Madonna posted adorable photos on social media on her eldest daughter's birthday. Lourdes Leon turned 21 years old on Saturday (14 October).

Taking to Instagram, the Material singer shared a series of throwback photos of her daughter. One of the snaps shows a much younger Lourdes hugging her mother while they lie on trimmed grass, and the rest of the pictures show a much grownup Leon enjoying her time travelling around the world.

"Whether you are in Cuba...or in Kenya...," the 59-year-old singer wrote next to the first two images she shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application and alongside one of the images she wrote, "Or in our own backyard!! ❣️❣️❣️❣️. You are always in my heart ♥️♥️♥️!! Happy Birthday Lola. La Princessa ♥️"

Lourdes, who is a senior at the University of Michigan, is the daughter of Madonna and ex Carlos Leon. Lourdes is currently studying musical theatre and dance.

This is not the first time the pop icon has shared photos of Lourdes on social media to celebrate her daughter's birthday. Last year, Madonna shared an emotional post with a throwback photo of Lourdes on Instagram to celebrate her daughter's big day.

Alongside the close-up photo of her daughter's face, Madonna wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful princess L.O.L.I.T.A." and added, "Never forget who you are little star."

"At first I was a little bit shocked but then I thought, This is a little bit perfect because I'm getting two things I want more than anything, at the same time," Madonna said about Lourdes while speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 1997, according to E News!

Madonna is a mother to six children including Lourdes. She shares son Rocco, 17, with former husband Guy Ritchie, and is also mother to adopted children David Banda, 11, Mercy James, 11, and five-year-old twins Esther and Stella Mwale.