Madonna seems to have taken a sly jab at her former partners Carlos Leon and Guy Ritchie as she shared a sarcastic message on the occasion of Father's Day. The Material Girl hitmaker wished herself on the special day because "let's face it" she is "the Mommy and the Daddy".

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 58-year-old pop-star shared an adorable collage of her brood of six — Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy and the recently adopted twins Stella and Esther. The edited photo also included a "Happy Mother's Day" message inscribed on the top corner.

However, the songstress seemed to have a different take on the occasion as she wrote alongside the picture, "And Happy Father'. Day to Me too because lets face it ............,,..,,,,,... Im the Mommy and the Daddy. I don't care what the papers say. (sic)"

Madonna, who shares her 20-year-old daughter Lourdes with former partner Leon, chose to ignore him in her Father's Day wishes. She snubbed her former husband and filmmaker Ritchie as well, who is father to her 16-year-old son Rocco.

The songstress and her filmmaker ex are also parents to 11-year-old David Banda, whom the couple adopted before their split in 2008.

Despite the previous splits, Madonna has continued to co-parent the children with her former partners. However, she and Ritchie were recently involved in a custody battle over Rocco that ended in an out-of-court settlement.

The legal battle reportedly ensued after Rocco fled the European leg of his mother's Rebel Heart tour after a disagreement that reportedly resulted in his mother confiscating his phone. Instead of returning to Madonna in New York, the teen chose to remain in London with his father and his new wife Jacqui.

Most recently, though, Madonna adopted four-year old twins Stella and Esther from Malawi, whose antics are nowadays displayed on the singer's social media pages.