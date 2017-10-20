Magician David Blaine has been asked to come to the UK to be interviewed by detectives over claims he raped a former model in London, the Daily Beast has reported. Blaine's attorney vehemently denied the allegations.

Scotland Yard said the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command was investigating the allegations that were were "reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21.

"There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue," it said.

The Daily Beast reported that the model had claimed Blaine raped her at a private home in Chelsea in the summer of that year.

The Met said it did not identify any person who may, or may not be, subject to an investigation.

"Being given this statement is not a confirmation of any name or profession media may attribute, or wish to attribute.

"It is given on the basis of being requested for information on the incident, on the date stated and at the location stated.

"Should media attribute a name or profession to the victim or the person under investigation this will not have been confirmed by the Met."

In a statement, Blaine's attorney Marty Singer denied all allegations and said Blaine would "fully cooperate" if there was a police investigation. "My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004," Singer said.

Singer also confirmed the pair's last encounter but claimed Prince's conduct was "completely inconsistent with any claim that my client engaged in any wrongful conduct".