She rarely shares pictures of herself fully-clothed, but Demi Rose Mawby wowed in her latest Instagram snap that showed off her amazing sun-kissed curves while protecting her modesty.

The 22-year-old model – who has amassed a 5.1m following on Instagram – went braless in a summery pink and purple floral crop top teamed with a tiny mini skirt and strappy sandal heels as she sat splayed out on large stone steps.

Taken in the old town of Ibiza, the picture was further proof of how well travelled the glamour model has been this summer, jetting off to exotic destinations like Cape Verde and Formentera over the past few weeks.

Fans were quick to comment on Mawby's latest offering, with one person telling her: "Words are not enough Demi you are a beautiful person" as another drooled: "Wow beautiful and hot."

A third cooed: " Woah magnifique."

Although she was recently dubbed the "The finest woman on IG" after sharing a picture of herself in a string bikini, the model, who was once linked with rapper Tyga, is not always on the receiving end of flattering comments. One Instagram user criticised: "Do you ever cover up?? Without your boobs you'd be nothing I suppose thank tyga for your popularity".

As well as modelling for brands including Mobella Swim, Tyga's ex-fling is the star of new music video More and More by Tom Zanetti, sharing a clip of her bikini-clad figure from the video on Instagram with the caption: "So happy to be a part of this video with my new friend @tomzanettitz ☺️ Check the full visual on YouTube now, search Tom Zanetti Ft Karen Harding More & More. Let's make this track a summer hit! Link in his bio! "

Mawby, who hails from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, is of British-Colombian origin and always dreamed of becoming a model.