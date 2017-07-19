The winners of the 2017 Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards have been revealed. A series winner and a single image winner have been chosen in each of the six categories: Street, Portrait, Photojournalism, Open, Fine Art and Documentary.
Documentary series winner: Nick Hannes, Belgium – Bread and Circuses Documentary series winner: Nick Hannes, Belgium – Bread and Circuses. Hub Zero, Dubai, January 2017. Emirati boys playing a game of pool at Hub Zero, an immersive entertainment hub located at City Walk shopping mall Nick Hannes. Documentary Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017 Documentary series winner: Nick Hannes, Belgium – Bread and Circuses. Oasis Mall, Dubai, January 2016 Nick Hannes. Documentary Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017 Documentary series winner: Nick Hannes, Belgium – Bread and Circuses. Beach party, Dubai, January 2016. Russian women celebrating Friday brunch at a beach club in Dubai Nick Hannes. Documentary Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017
Photojournalism series winner: Jason Florio, UK – Destination Europe Photojournalism series winner: Jason Florio, UK – Destination Europe. Bangladeshi and Pakistani migrants wait to be evacuated from the fetid hold of a smuggler’s boat off the coast of Libya. 414 migrants and refugees were found lost at sea off the coast of Libya. The men, women and children were crammed into a fishing boat designed for a crew of 10, including 150 packed below the deck. Migrant Offshore Aid Station located the vessel with their camera drone and intercepted it, rescuing all onboard. Jason Florio. Photojournalism Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017 Photojournalism series winner: Jason Florio, UK – Destination Europe. On a rescue boat in the Aegean Sea, a Syrian mother with her two dead children is comforted by a member of Migrant Offshore Aid Station who rescued her and 22 others fleeing the civil war. Their small boat capsized after the Turkish smuggler driving it at high speed lost control. Three children drowned in the tragedy. The smuggler was sentenced to 120 years in jail by a Greek court. Jason Florio. Photojournalism Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017 Photojournalism series winner: Jason Florio, UK – Destination Europe. Onboard a fishing boat 30 miles off the coast of Libya, a Bangladeshi man begs to be released from the overcrowded hold of the boat where he was packed with 150 men in slaveship-like conditions. The boat carried 414 migrants and refugees attempting to reach Italy. The migrant boat was intercepted by the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station’s rescue ship, and all the people onboard were evacuated. Jason Florio. Photojournalism Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017
Open series winner: Medina Dugger, Nigeria – Chroma: An Ode to JD Okhai Ojeikere Open series winner: Medina Dugger, Nigeria – Chroma: An Ode to JD Okhai Ojeikere. Medina Dugger. Open Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017 Open series winner: Medina Dugger, Nigeria – Chroma: An Ode to JD Okhai Ojeikere. Medina Dugger. Open Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017 Open series winner: Medina Dugger, Nigeria – Chroma: An Ode to JD Okhai Ojeikere. Medina Dugger. Open Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017
Portrait Series Winner: Lissa Rivera. US – Beautiful Boy Portrait Series Winner: Lissa Rivera. US – Beautiful Boy. Blindfold, 2016 Lissa Rivera. Portrait Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017 Portrait Series Winner: Lissa Rivera. US – Beautiful Boy. Living Room I (Portrait as a Wife), 2017 Lissa Rivera. Portrait Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017 Portrait Series Winner: Lissa Rivera. US – Beautiful Boy. White Carpet Odalisque, Family Home, 2015. Lissa Rivera. Portrait Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017
Fine art series winner: Daniel Shipp, Australia – Botanical Inquiry Fine art series winner: Daniel Shipp, Australia – Botanical Inquiry. Arterial Road Duct Daniel Shipp. Fine Art Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017 Fine art series winner: Daniel Shipp, Australia – Botanical Inquiry. Residential Embankment Daniel Shipp. Fine Art Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017 Fine art series winner: Daniel Shipp, Australia – Botanical Inquiry. Mixed Use Enclosure Daniel Shipp. Fine Art Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017
Street series winner: Argus Paul Estabrook, South Korea – Losing Face Street series winner: Argus Paul Estabrook, South Korea – Losing Face. Resistance. An overwhelming number of police confront protesters around downtown Seoul. Through their sheer physical presence and energy, they easily barricade numerous public streets, alleys, and metro exits. Argus Paul Estabrook. Street Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017 Street series winner: Argus Paul Estabrook, South Korea – Losing Face. Behind Bars. Imprisoned and surrounded by journalists, a protester plays President Park Geun-hye during the Christmas Eve demonstration in Seoul, South Korea. Argus Paul Estabrook. Street Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017 Street series winner: Argus Paul Estabrook, South Korea – Losing Face. Dark Horse. A protester rides a fibreglass horse in Gwanghwamun Square to deliver his message to others. Throughout the many public demonstrations, the largest one had an estimated 1.7 million participants. Argus Paul Estabrook. Street Series Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017
Documentary single image winner: Retam Kumar Shaw, India – Street Wrestling
Documentary single image winner: Retam Kumar Shaw, India – Street Wrestling Retam Kumar Shaw. Documentary Single Image Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017
Photojournalism single image winner: Szymon Barylski, Ireland – Fleeing Death Photojournalism single image winner: Szymon Barylski, Ireland – Fleeing Death. Refugees in the queue for the checkpoint at Idomeni, Greece. 6 March 2016 Szymon Barylski. Photojournalism Single Image Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017
Open single image winner: Britta Jaschinski, UK – Confiscated Open single image winner: Britta Jaschinski, UK – Confiscated. Surely an elephant foot is of no real use to anyone but the animal itself. These elephant feet were attempted to be smuggled from Africa to the US, but were seized by the American Border Patrol and are currently stored at the National Wildlife Repository Denver, Colorado, USA. I have been documenting illegally traded wildlife products since August 2016 at borders and airport across the globe Britta Jaschinski. Open Single Image Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017
Single image portrait winner: Artur Zdral, Poland – Untitled, Kasia .Single image portrait winner: Artur Zdral, Poland – Untitled, Kasia Artur Zdral. Portrait Single Image Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017
Fine art single image winner: Ellie Davies, United Kingdom – Stars 8, 2014 Fine art single image winner: Ellie Davies, United Kingdom – Stars 8, 2014 Ellie Davies. Fine Art Single Image Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017
Street single image winner: Hakim Boulouiz, Switzerland – Choral, Santa Cruz de Tenerife Street single image winner: Hakim Boulouiz, Switzerland – Choral, Santa Cruz de Tenerife Hakim Boulouiz. Street Single Image Winner, Magnum and LensCulture Photography Awards 2017
The series award winners will each receive $3,000 (£2,304) and the single image winners will each receive $1,500 (£1,152). All 12 photographers will also receive international exposure through Magnum Photos and LensCulture's combined audience of over 6.5 million. The winning projects will be shown in a digital exhibition at The Photographers' Gallery in London later this year and exhibited at photography festivals worldwide.
In addition, 21 finalists were also selected, and each juror has chosen one photographer as a Juror's Pick.
