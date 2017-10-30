The word "iconic" is bandied about with such regularity these days that it has almost lost its meaning, but it's the only word to describe the sale being held to mark the 70th anniversary of Magnum Photos and the 65th anniversary of Aperture. You could snap up signed prints of iconic photos by legendary photographers for surprisingly little money. But you'll have to be quick – the sale ends on Friday (3 November).

Included in the sale are some of photography's biggest names such as Martin Parr, Eve Arnold, Joel Meyerowitz, Robert Capa and Steve McMurray. There are world famous images like Dennis Stock's portrait of the then unknown actor James Dean bundled up against the cold in New York's Times Square, and Pieter Hugo's award-winning photo of a man walking a hyena – an image so striking it was appropriated by Beyonce for her 2011 video Who Run The World (Girls).

Dennis Stock: James Dean haunting Times Square, New York City, USA. 1955. For a novice actor in the 1950s, this was the place to go. The Actors Studio, directed by Lee Strasberg at the time, was in its heyday and just a block away. “James Dean wasn’t a star when this image was taken. It was days before his breakthrough film came out. He had a passion, but no idea what, if anything, would come of it. He certainly did not know stardom was about to hit. Things weren’t looking bright at the moment; it was a rainy, gloomy day. He was a small, lonely, nobody, on his own journey, walking through Times Square, with big buildings in the background brooding over him. Dennis called him, ‘every man.’ He would say, ‘He’s all of us, wondering what the hell the future will hold.’”  Susan Richards, widow of Dennis Stock © Dennis Stock / Magnum Photos
Pieter Hugo: Abdullahi Mohammed with Mainasara. Ogere-Remo, Nigeria. 2007. “These photographs came about after a friend emailed me an image taken on a mobile phone through a car window in Lagos, Nigeria, which depicted a group of men walking down the street with a hyena in chains. A few days later, I saw the image reproduced in a South African newspaper with the caption 'The Streets of Lagos.' Nigerian newspapers reported that these men were bank robbers, bodyguards, drug dealers, debt collectors. Myths surrounded them. The image captivated me. Through a journalist friend I eventually tracked down a Nigerian reporter, who said that he knew the 'Gadawan Kura' as they are known in Hausa (a rough translation: 'hyena handlers/guides.') A few weeks later In Abuja, I found them living on the periphery of the city in a shantytown – a group of men, a little girl, three hyenas, four monkeys and a few rock pythons. It turned out that they were a group of itinerant minstrels, performers, who used the animals to entertain crowds and sell traditional medicines. The animal handlers were all related to each other and were practicing a tradition passed down from generation to generation.” Pieter Hugo © Pieter Hugo courtesy Aperture

In all, more than 100 museum-quality prints are on offer for just $100 (about £76). At six inches by six inches, the prints are not exactly poster-sized, but they are signed by the photographers or stamped by their estates, and and will never be available in this format again. Signed prints by Magnum photographers usually sell for at least ten times this price. The Magnum Square Print sale runs for five days only, from midday on Monday 30 October to 6pm on Friday 3 November.

Magnum, the legendary photographic agency, has joined forces with Aperture, the world's leading not-for-profit photographic publisher, for this special sale – the last of four Square Print Sales, each inspired by one of Magnum's founders. 'Great Journeys' was chosen as the theme in tribute to Magnum co-founder George Rodger. His response to the experience of World War II, and in particular his revulsion to photographing scenes of the Holocaust, led him to re-evaluate his purpose as a photographer. After the war he chose to travel in search of pictures that offered visions of hope for humanity.

The sale features Magnum photographers and artists published by Aperture – all of whom have contributed to the great journey of photography itself over the past seven decades. Each takes a different approach to the theme, exploring Great Journeys both literally and metaphorically, and relating how their visual practices have been defined by travels far and wide, or the journeys of the mind.

The resulting selection of over 100 images highlights the major visual and thematic threads that have preoccupied the past seven decades of photographic production. In this gallery, IBTimes UK publishes some of the 100 images on sale. You can see the rest and order prints at the Magnum online shop.

Bob Gruen: John Lennon - Statue of Liberty. 1974. “The US government was trying to deport John Lennon because of his support for the peace movement during the Vietnam War, so I suggested we take a picture at the Statue of Liberty to illustrate that America was supposed to welcome people. Since Lennon's death, this photo has taken on a new meaning as people think of John Lennon in terms of personal freedom similar to the Statue of Liberty.” Bob Gruen © Bob Gruen courtesy Aperture
Kwame Braithwaite: Bob Marley, Beacon Theatre. 1976. “I was backstage at Madison Square Garden when I first met Bob. We started talking about Marcus Garvey and Haile Selassie. He was a great storyteller. He had purpose. He talked about Rasta culture and knew a great deal about the African diaspora and the liberation struggles all over the world. Later, we spent time at his house on Hope Road in Kingston. He was great to be around and made everyone feel at home. His poetry and his music are still relevant today. He was a great voice for empowerment and freedom, and he was a friend.” Kwame Brathwaite © Kwame Braithwaite courtesy Aperture
Eve Arnold: Malcolm X during his visit to enterprises owned by Black Muslims. Chicago, Illinois, USA. 1962 “Over the next year I followed Malcolm from Washington to New York and Chicago and then back to New York. He was cooperative and considerate. … He was a really clever showman and apparently knowledgeable about how he could use pictures and the press to tell his story. He set up the shots while I clicked the camera. I tried several times to get him in the act of framing a photo with his hands, but he was too quick for me. With the photos of himself, he was professional and imaginative. He obviously had an idea of how he wanted the public to see him and he manoeuvred me into showing him that way. I am always delighted by the manipulation that goes on between subject and photographer when the subject knows about the camera and how it can best be used to his advantage. Malcolm was brilliant at this silent collaboration. He knew his needs, his wants, his best points and how to get me to give him what he required.” Eve Arnold, Magnum Contact Sheets (Thames & Hudson, 2011) © Eve Arnold / Magnum Photos
Olivia Bee: Pre-Kiss. 2010. “This is part of my series, and book with Aperture, Kids in Love. It focuses on your internal universe expanding into the outside world, and experiencing things for the first time. They are real moments of my life that I treat with love and respect.” (Olivia Bee) © Olivia Bee courtesy Aperture
William Wegman: Contact. 2014. “‘Contact’ is a photograph I made with my long-legged dog Topper, by positioning his four legs on three pedestals. The pose is not natural for the dog. He had to concentrate and that gives the image its energy.” (William Wegman) © William Wegman courtesy Aperture
Still Life with Apples and Echinacea. 2016 . “I make my pictures alone in my studio. I’m the antithesis of the journeyman photographer, but I view my work as a peculiar collaboration between myself and what I’ve chosen as my material: images found on the internet that I print and construct into a three-dimensional tableau, which is ultimately photographed. This process presents limitations as well as unexpected directions, and it is in this way that I don’t anticipate a picture’s meaning or formal qualities before I begin to make it. Instead, I let the criteria of the process guide the subject matter, discovering what the work is about as it comes to life. So … I’d say that even if the imagery I’m attempting to depictis taken directly from my life experience, the process of making allows for a kind of improvisation that often takes the construction to a fictional place. As far as narrative is concerned, I’m more interested in creating a mood or playing with a particular theme than I am in creating a story. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how meaning can be made not only in each particular image, but also in the space between them—I think that’s where the strongest indication of a narrative is in my work.” (Daniel Gordon) © Daniel Gordon courtesy Aperture
Hellen van Meene: Untitled. 1999. “The subjects of my photographs are at the cusp between childhood and adulthood. The girl here radiates a sense of ambiguity, of vulnerability, of soul-searching; it is in this fleeting in-between state of dramatic physical and emotional change, that these qualities become more visible. I’m interested in the tension between her teenage sweetness and awkwardness, made all the more palpable by her pose, and the contrasts between the textures. While this portrait shows a transitory moment of life, it is also timeless – a reminder that we are all in a state of change on life’s journey.” (Hellen van Meene) © Hellen van Meene courtesy Aperture
Matt Black: Birds. Tulare, California, USA. 2014. "What I’ve learned about travel is that you never really leave home. You carry it with you in the very act of seeing. Every picture becomes a portrait of the home you left behind.” (Matt Black) © Matt Black / Magnum Photos
Lorenzo Meloni: A member of the Third Force patrols the Libyan desert. El Sharara oil field, Murzuq Desert, Libya. December 2015. “Where they make a desert, they call it peace.” (Tacitus) © Lorenzo Meloni / Magnum Photos
Todd Hido: Untitled, #2154-a. 1998. “This particular photo has a special meaning to me, even though it hadn’t been published in my ‘House Hunting’ series, where I explored the bay area suburbs at night. After the completion of a body of work, I will often find things that didn’t get published because there was certain hyper sense of uniformity that I was looking for when I was making my initial choices. However, once you are able to gain some space and time to reflect, gems like this emerge and you scratch your head and ask, why haven’t I used this one before?” (Todd Hido) © Todd Hido courtesy Aperture
David Seymour: Bernard Berenson, American art collector of Lithuanian origin, looking at Pauline Borghese by Antonio Canova. Borghese Gallery, Rome, Italy. 1955. “The great art connoisseur Bernard Berenson seems to make eye contact with the stone sculpture of Pauline Borghese, Napoleon's younger sister. The patrician Berenson's visit to Rome's Borghese Gallery followed the path of many children of nobility who made grand tours of European cultural sites as part of their education. Travel has always been seen as a path to maturity, a necessary journey to learn about foreign countries, unfamiliar cultures, and diverse artistic forms. These traditional rites of passage would last months or years, often dramatically influencing the traveler’s life choices. Journeys of this nature remain a significant experience for many people, regardless of class. Chim's photo captures Berenson's gaze, seemingly at a moment of insight and transformation.” (Ben Shneiderman) © David Seymour / Magnum Photos
Christopher Anderson: Sunset on Kent Avenue and South 3rd Street in Williamsburg. Barricades line the Domino Sugar factory construction site. Brooklyn, NY, USA. 2016. “Great journeys are about experience and discovery. For me, photography is simply another word for journey.” (Christopher Anderson) © Christopher Anderson / Magnum Photos

Magnum Photos was founded in Paris in 1947 as an artists' co-operative by four pioneering photographers, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa, David "Chim" Seymour, and George Rodger. The legendary agency continues to inform and influence photography to the present day.

Aperture was founded in 1952 by photographers and writers including Minor White, Dorothea Lange, Ansel Adams, and Beaumont Newhall. Through books, exhibitions and its own magazine – continuously published for 65 years – Aperture identifies and promotes the key voices defining new directions while advocating photographers' contributions to culture and society.

Great Journeys' Magnum's Square Print Sale in partnership with Aperture runs from midday on Monday 30 October until midnight on Friday 3 November 2017. Signed and estate stamped, museum quality, 6x6" prints from over 100 artists are available for $100, for five days only, at shop.magnumphotos.com.