Residents in Hull were advised to close their doors and windows after a major acid leak at a dock created a dangerous vapour cloud. Humberside Fire and Rescue said its crews were called to a leak in a tank containing 580 tonnes of hydrochloric acid at the King George Dock at around midnight on Monday 18 September.

Fifty firefighters dealt with the incident, near to the River Hull, as a vapour cloud formed. Emergency workers, who described the incident as "major", said they advised homeowners to close doors and windows as a precaution. They later said the vapour cloud was fortunately being blown away from homes.

Emergency workers tweeted at around 4.20am on Tuesday that the leak had been contained and that the vapour cloud was "reducing".

Firefighters said the leak did not lead to any evacuations. It was said to have occurred at the east end of the dock, near to waste land. Humberside Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed on Tuesday morning that the vapour cloud had now disappeared and the area deemed to be "safe."

One crew remains on site while the acid tank is being emptied.