Michael Bisping is still fully on board with fighting Georges St-Pierre in what would be the biggest money fight of his career.

The middleweight champion was due to defend his belt against the returning St-Pierre, however, with both fighters recovering from injuries which was delaying the fight, UFC president Dana White called the fight off.

Instead, White booked an interim middleweight title fight between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker at UFC 213 with the winner expected to face Bisping.

As for "GSP", White claims the Canadian will fight the welterweight champion when he is ready to return, meaning that Bisping has more than likely missed out on his chance of a big pay day.

Regardless, the Briton is still vying for a fight with St-Pierre. However, he recently revealed on his podcast that the latter is not as interested as before.

"Right now, I'm still looking at GSP," Bisping said on his podcast. "I had a conversation with Dana White last week on the phone, he made me an offer — not for a fight — I will not reveal on here what it was but he made me an offer for something. I said what about GSP? He said 'GSP does not want to fight.'"

"I said well that's not what I'm hearing. I said I'm hearing he wants to fight me, his coach told me that he wants to fight me. He said 'if I could make the GSP fight happen, I'll make it happen but he doesn't want to fight you, I'm telling you.' So I don't know what the f**k is going on out there."

Bisping then had a message for St-Pierre, pleading with him to make the call and officially announce the fight, claiming once again that he would fight the number one contender afterwards.

"GSP, if you're listening to this, make the call," he added. "I'm down. We did the press conference. I'm in 100 percent. Failing that, I will have to fight the number one contender. That is my duty as the champion but we've had the press conference for me versus GSP."

"For me, I'm still invested in that fight and I want to be part of a big fight and then I'll take on the number one contender. But if we don't make this fight soon, I'm going to be forced to move on because that's what I have to do, that's my duty."