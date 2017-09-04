Fans of the American Horror Story season have expressed disgust at the season 7 promos. The new promotional clips from AHS Cult have come under fire from the show's admirers for triggering trypophobia as the promos feature various photos of tightly clustered holes.

Trypopobia is described as irrational but intense feelings of disgust and anxiety in the face of holes, often in an irregular pattern. Several fans of the hit FX Show took to Twitter to criticise the show and even said that the promos are making their "skin crawl".

A user tweeted, "It's literally a case of it makes my skin crawl & I feel sick. It sucks because I love AHS and the trailer looks so good."

"All of AHS new posters have HOLES and my tryphobia is f**king TRIGGERED I had to unfollow them on everything" another tweet read. A fan has even urged everyone to stay away from season 7. "Also trypophobia is going to be a reoccurring theme of AHS cult so I wouldn't recommend watching this season if you have that phobia."

Another admirer of AHS felt "victimised" with the new promos and shared, "I feel personally victimised by AHS Cult. Coulrophobia and trypophobia, really?!" while another called it "sh**t" and wrote on Twitter, "#AHSCult promo's need to get as far away from me as possible! Holes and clowns. That shit needs to go in the bin, I'm not a fan!"

Calling them "disgusting and irresponsible", a user noted, "To @Ofcom @FOXtvUK have just aired a promo for @AHSFX deliberately designed to trigger trypophobia. Disgusting and irresponsible."

In a poster released in August, a blue-haired woman is facing the camera with her eyes closed and her mouth open. Her tongue, which is sticking out, and is dotted with tiny holes that puncture all the way through.

Recently, reality star and model Kendall Jenner has revealed that she suffers from trypophobia. She explained on her app, "Trypophobics are afraid of tiny little holes that are in weird patterns. Things that could set me off are pancakes, honeycomb or lotus heads (the worst!)."

She further wrote, "I can't even look at little holes — it gives me the worst anxiety. Who knows what's in there?" American Horror Story: Cult premieres on Tuesday (5 September) at 10 pm EST on FX Network with h Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters as the lead characters.