Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai has been accepted to study politics, philosophy and economics (PPE) at the University of Oxford. The 19-year-old excitedly tweeted on Thursday 17 August that she had made her offer for the prestigious university.

"So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!" she wrote, along with a screenshot of her acceptance letter.

Few other new students will have a CV as impressive as Yousafzai's. After she was shot in the head by the Taliban, the schoolgirl became a campaigner for girls' education and women's rights in Pakistan.

Yousafzai moved to Birmingham with her family in 2012 and completed her education at Edgbaston High School for Girls.

In 2014, she became the youngest person to be awarded for the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy work and in April she became the youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace.

"If you want to see your future bright, you have to start working now and not wait for anyone else," she said at the acceptance ceremony.

Yousafzai is following in the footsteps of some of the world's most influential leaders by choosing to study PPE.

The Oxford degree is considered a springboard into UK politics, proven by the incredible number of PPE-ists who have played a pivotal role in Westminster in the past century.

Three prime ministers (Harold Wilson, Edward Heath and David Cameron) studied PPE. Almost half of Cameron's cabinet was made up of PPE graduates. The 2010 general election in particular was dominated by PPE-ists, with all three Labour leadership contenders - Ed and David Miliband and Ed Balls - having studied the degree.

The course was also popular among many foreign leaders, including former US President Bill Clinton, Pakistan's first female prime minister, Benazhir Bhutto, and Myanmar's leader Aung San Kuu Kyi.

With her impressive campaigning record and her PPE degree, Yousafzai is certainly on the right track for a successful career in politics.

Former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger, who is now the principal of Yousafzai's college Lady Margaret Hall, congratulated her on the offer, tweeting: "Welcome to LMH Malala!"