The Malaysian government has ordered for the body of Kim Jong-nam to be returned to North Korea.

The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was assassinated at Kuala Lumpur airport on 13 February by two women who smeared the toxic nerve agent VX on his face.

After his death, a diplomatic row between the two countries escalated when Malaysian authorities imposed a ban on North Korean nationals leaving the country.

Kim Jong-nam's body is believed to be on Malaysia Airlines flight MH360 to Beijing en route to North Korea, according to Reuters.

The release of the body was negotiated to secure the return of nine Malaysians who are currently stranded in the North Korean capital after they were prevented from leaving the country due to a travel ban.

Malaysian investigators have also demanded that North Korea hand over the suspects of the killing. Three of them are thought to be hiding in North Korea's embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said: "Our police investigation into this serious crime on Malaysian soil will continue. I have instructed for all possible measures to be taken to bring those responsible for this murder to justice."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

