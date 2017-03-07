Malaysia and North Korea have imposed travel restrictions in a tit-for-tat move following the killing of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half brother of Pyongyang Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in Kuala Lumpur in February.

In a move that soured a once warm relationship, the Malaysian government banned North Korean embassy staff and officers from leaving the country on Tuesday (7 March), after North Korea imposed a temporary ban prohibiting Malaysian citizens from leaving Pyongyang.

"We don't mean to do this, but it needs to be done," Malaysian Home Minister told reporters at an emergency press conference, The Star reports.

"The Home Ministry has made a ruling, effective immediately that not one staff member or officer of the [North Korean] embassy can leave the country," he said.

"This will be made effective at all immigration exits nationwide," he said.

The ban however only applies to diplomatic staff and other North Korean citizens in Malaysia are free to leave the country.

Following the announcement, Malaysian police surrounded and cordoned off the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

