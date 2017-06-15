A Malaysian fighter jet has gone missing and lost radar contact triggering emergency measures. The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) said search and rescue operations are underway.

According to a brief statement released by the air force, the Hawk 108 lost contact with the ground at about 11.30am (local time) on Thursday, 15 June. The aircraft took off from Malaysia's foremost Kuantan air force base – located close to the South China Sea – just half an hour before it disappeared.

The two-seater plane, a modified version of Hawk 10, is fitted with a BAE Sky Guardian Radar warning receiver and wingtip air-to-air missile rails. Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein wrote on Twitter that he is aware of the "troubling news" and hoped all on board were safe.