Bordeaux starlet Malcom has dropped a major hint a move to the Premier League could be on the cards during the January transfer window amid interest from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Malcom, 20, has emerged as one of Europe's brightest young talents following his move from Corinthians two years ago. Despite his club's inauspicious form this season, his return of seven goals and five assists has seen him emerge as a target for United, according to The Times, with Jose Mourinho's side now considering following up on that interest with an offer for the player who is expected to cost £26m.

Tottenham are also said to have made an offer for the winger, however, with Brazilian publication Esporte reporting earlier this month Mauricio Pochettino's side have made a bid worth £31m to bring the player to north London.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move with the club's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat said to be an admirer, having pushed for Borussia Dortmund to sign him last summer while still working for the German side.

Malcom has now hinted he is preparing for life in the Premier League with an update on Instagram showing him busying himself with English language exercises during his spare time, the Manchester Evening News report.

Bordeaux meanwhile have maintained a strong stance over the possibility of Malcom leaving mid-season with club president Stephane Martin insisting the club will not be tempted to sell. Manager Jocelyn Gourvennec has echoed those sentiments, insisting the versatile youngster remains in his plans for the rest of the season, but admits a decision at board level could change things.

He told SFR Sport: "I am not worried about seeing Malcom leave this winter. I am building for the future with Malcom. As of today, I cannot imagine him leaving us this month.

"I am not the ultimate decision maker, there are shareholders who decide that. The market remains the market, I hope we will keep him."