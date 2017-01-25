After leaving the White House last week, former first daughter Malia Obama was spotted at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City on Tuesday (24 January). The 18-year-old shopped for a sweatshirtand was reportedly accompanied by a bodyguard.

A source told Us Weekly, "Malia was with a friend shopping at the Sundance Film Festival store. There was one Secret Service guy with her. She bought a Sundance sweatshirt!" TMZ also shared a photo of Malia at the film festival.

In the picture, Malia is seen bracing snowy weather conditions by sporting a brown suede jacket, but kept it casual with a green beanie. The former Sidwell Friends School alumna has reportedly signed on for an internship with Harvey Weinstein's film company and has taken a taken a year off between high school and college.

Meanwhile, former first lady Michelle Obama spoke about her daughters – Sasha and Malia – in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said that her children will miss the "people" the most.

She told the DeGeneres, "It's really the people. Think about it: The girls have grown up in the White House. I mean, the staff that's there – we see them every day. These are people who have helped us raise our kids. They've loved us. They've taken care of us. The minute we leave, that's it."

"I'm sure the girls will have a tough time. They think they're ready, but when you've grown up in a place ... I mean, imagine: They won't be able to knock on a door and say, 'Can I see my room?' That's not gonna happen," Michelle added.

The 53-year-old also told the host that she was proud of how her "smart" daughters. "I'm proud of them they've really managed this so well. I mean, I just love them to death and the big thing I've always worried about was making sure that they got out of this whole. I'm just proud that they are poised, smart, intelligent young women," she concluded.