Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho may still have a future on Merseyside after manager Jurgen Klopp refused to rule out the France international returning to Anfield following his loan spell at Crystal Palace. The 26-year-old has not made a single senior appearance for The Reds after being sent home from the club's pre-season tour of the United States for breaching club protocol.

Sakho was late for team meetings on three separate occasions in the summer and was accused of a "lack of respect" by Klopp. The ex-Paris Saint-Germain player has not figured at all this season, instead making a handful of appearances in the Premier League's reserve division for the Reds' Under-23 side.

Sam Allardyce completed a deadline day loan deal for Sakho to bolster Palace's backline which has conceded 41 times in the Premier League this term. Despite being frozen out at Liverpool, Klopp is unwilling to draw a line up Sakho's career and will wait until the end of the campaign before making a definitive decision on his future.

"We felt what change in one month," he said of Sakho who has a contract until 2020, according to the Liverpool Echo. "He should concentrate on Crystal Palace. It's not something we think about at this moment. We can wait for new impressions and see what happens. This is not place for me to give advice to Mamadou. Who knows what will change in five months? He still has contract at Liverpool."

Though Sakho was not signing in time to face AFC Bournemouth, he will likely be available to make his first top flight appearance since Liverpool's Merseyside derby win over Everton against Sunderland on Saturday [4 February]. Sakho missed the back-end of the 2016-17 campaign after testing positive for a fat burner but following an investigation by Uefa was cleared of all charges.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will have captain Jordan Henderson, right-back Nathaniel Clyne and defender Dejan Lovren all available for the Premier League trip to Hull City. The trio all came through the 1-1 draw with Chelsea and are fully fit for the trip to the KCOM Stadium. Long-term injury victims Danny Ings and Adam Bogdan, as well as Marko Gruijic and youngster Ovie Ejaria remain on the sidelines.