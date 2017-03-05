A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed near an East London Tube station.

Police and paramedics were called to Cranbrook Road, near Gants Hill station, at about 2.40am on Sunday (5 March) where they found the victim with stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition, Scotland Yard said.

A spokesman for the Met Police told Essex Live: "Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the location and found a man, aged in his 20s, suffering stab injuries.

"Detectives from Ilford CID are investigating. There has been no arrest."

Cranbrook Road was closed in both directions for 12 hours and motorists were warned to avoid the area, the Evening Standard reports.

Pictures posted on social media show a large police cordon in place as forensics officers carry out investigation work.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information that may assist the police investigation, should contact Ilford CID via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC.

You can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the crimestoppers-uk.org website.