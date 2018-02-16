Police have launched an investigation after a young man was raped after being ambushed by two men in a late night assault in Milton Keynes.

The victim, in his 20s, had been sitting on a park bench in the town, in Buckinghamshire, when he was attacked by the two men at around 11pm on Thursday 15 (February).

Police have said that there would be an "increased presence" in the area close to where the attack took place in the coming days.

The victim told officers that he was approached by both men when he was sitting on a bench and brutally bundled to the ground by one of the attackers.

The other attacker then raped the victim close to the car park in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police have stated.

The victim is now being counselled by specialist police officers, but was able to identify the two men.

The first attacker was described by police as black, around 5ft 10ins tall and was of stocky build. He was wearing a hooded top with the hood up.

The second man was also black, about 6ft 1ins to 6ft 2ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing a grey hooded top, a white buttoned shirt and black suit trousers.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Jason Simpson, of Thames Valley Police, said that it was a "very concerning incident".

"We are carrying out a thorough investigation into this very concerning incident," Simpson said in a statement.

He added: "As a result of this incident members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area, including neighbourhood patrols. We would ask anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers."