Armed police from @syptweet have sealed off a #sheffield street following a lunchtime shooting - according to locals pic.twitter.com/3s5zvMNK1U

A 23-year-old man has died after being shot in a Sheffield street. Officers were called to the scene at 1.35pm where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was in, or close to, a black Mercedes car he had been driving when he was fatally injured outside a property on Daniel Hill Terrace, Upperthorpe. He was was taken to Northern General hospital, but died from his injuries.

Local residents said the man's family live close to the scene of the shooting. Relatives had reportedly been gathering for a celebration when the attack occurred. After hearing the shots, distraught family members came out of the house to try to help him, neighbours said.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A 23-year-old man has died following a reported shooting on Daniel Hill, Walkley, Sheffield, this afternoon. The 23-year-old man was taken to Northern General Hospital with a suspected gunshot wound. He died a short time later."

Police have sealed off the area as an investigation into the shooting is underway, BBC News reports.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information about the incident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 571 of 18 February.