A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Newport, Wales, in connection with the Parsons Green terror attack earlier this month, Scotland Yard has said.

Detectives investigating the terrorist attack, which left 30 people injured on a London tube train, have arrested a man on Tuesday (19 September).

The 25-year-old man was arrested at approximately 7.08 by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, supported by colleagues from Gwent Police and the Welsh Extremism and Counter Terorrism Unit (WECTU).

A search is taking place at the address following the arrest.

Two other men who were arrested on Saturday remain in police custody after a District Line tube train was targeted by terrorists on 15 September.

Police say that searches at two addresses in Surrey and a commercial property in Hounslow are still ongoing and are expected to last some days.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Met Counter Terrorism Command, said: "This continues to be a fast-moving investigation. A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday.

"We now have three men in custody and searches are continuing at four addresses. Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack.

"We anticipate that the searches will take some days to complete and may cause further disruption. However it is important that we continue with these searches and I'd like to thank all those affected for their support, patience and cooperation."