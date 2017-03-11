A man is in a critical condition after being ambushed in a violent street attack in Hackney.

Police were called to the corner of Kingsland Road and Middleton Road in Haggerston in the early hours of Saturday (11 March) morning following reports of an assault.

Officers found two men, both in their 30s at the scene. One of the men, a 35-year-old, suffered a serious head injury and is fighting for his life police said .

The two victims were rushed to hospital. The second victim has since been discharged from hospital.

It is thought they were attacked by two men at around 1.15am who fled on foot following the assault.

The road was still taped off by police on Saturday afternoon - more than 12 hours after the attack Evening Standard reports.

Police are hoping to find any camera footage of the attack from CCTV video and recorded by witnesses on their mobile phones.

Detectives from Hackney CID are investigating the incident the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Anyone with any information or video footage has been asked by the Met Police to come forward. Members of the public can contact detectives at Hackney CID on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.