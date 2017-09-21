A 40-year-old man has been charged with raping a young teenage girl in a park in Greenwich, London.

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly attacked in a secluded area of Avery Hill Park, off Avery Hill Road, on Monday, 4 September.

The Met Police said the incident happened between 9am and 1pm.

On Thursday (21 September), Robert Rukwira, of Restons Crescent, just off Avery Hill Park, was charged with rape in connection with the incident.

He is in custody and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Thursday.