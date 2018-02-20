A man who abused teenager boys in sexual offences that go back decades has been jailed for 23 years.

Russell Bradshaw, 55, was convicted after pleading guilty to sexual offences against four underage teenage boys in the 1980's, in 2001 and between 2016 and 2017 in the Wakefield and Pontefract areas of Yorkshire. Wakefield Police were alerted about his offending in 2017.

He pleaded guilty to 15 separate sexual offences including indecent assault and gross indecency, and was sentenced to 17 years and two months with six years extended licence at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday (20 February).

Detective Inspector Charlie Manson of Wakefield District Child Safeguarding said: "We are very pleased to see Bradshaw given such a significant prison sentence today after he pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offences spanning several decades.

"He abused multiple victims, sometimes over sustained periods, and clearly poses a significant and continuing risk to young people.

"It took real courage for his victims to support our enquiry in the way they did and I wish to commend their bravery. Thankfully they were speared the ordeal of a trial by Bradshaw's decision to plead guilty," he said, according to the Yorkshire Post.