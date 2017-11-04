A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a seven-year-old girl found with life-threatening injuries at an address in south-west London.

The 55-year-old man, who cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of the victim and her family, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court to face the charge today (4 October).

He entered no plea to a charge of attempted murder.

The prosecutor told the court: "It is attempted murder but it is anticipated in this case this victim is not going to survive."

Emergency services were called on the morning of 3 November to an address in Blenheim Road where they found the seven-year-old girl suffering from critical injuries. She was taken to a south-west London hospital where she is currently fighting for her life.

Police said they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident and that the 55-year-old suspect is known to the girl.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A 55-year-old man was charged on Saturday, 4 November, with the attempted murder of a child in Merton.

"He is not being named at this stage in order to protect the identity of the victim and her family.

"Police and the London Ambulance Service were called at 08:00hrs on Friday, 3 November to an address in Blenheim Road, SW20.

"A seven-year-old girl was found at the scene suffering critical injuries. The girl has been taken to a south-west London hospital where her condition is life-threatening.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday, 3 November and taken to a south London police station. He was charged as above the following morning.

"The man is known to the victim. No other suspect is sought by police in connection with the incident."