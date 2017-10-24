BREAKING: House at centre of armed siege in Blantyre now on fire. Flames out the window. We can hear a woman screaming and glass smashing. pic.twitter.com/eftwvs8lVz

Police in Scotland have arrested a man after he took a woman hostage while wielding a crossbow. The incident occurred in a house near Glasgow, which has now caught fire. The fire service are currently dealing with the blaze.

Emergency services rushed to the property on Morris Crescent in Blantyre, Lanarkshire, which is near three schools, after receiving a call at 11am on 24 October.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 36-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody. A woman has been checked over by ambulance staff. The fire service are at the scene and are working to extinguish the fire."

The fire is believed to be under control as the council have announced that pupils will be leaving school as per usual this afternoon. Auchinraith Primary School, Calderside Academy and Calderside Nursery were all under lockdown earlier.

One shocked onlooker said he could hear glass smashing and a woman scream. A witness told the MailOnline: "The police and emergency services turned up, but all of a sudden the house was on fire. It's a horrible scene. There are flames coming out the window. 'We could hear a woman screaming and glass smashing. Clouds of thick black smoke filled the streets as firefighters raced to the scene."

In an earlier statement, Police Scotland said: "Officers are currently dealing with an incident in Morris Crescent, Blantyre, where man is within a house in possession of a crossbow.

"It is understood a woman is inside. Firearms officers, negotiators and uniformed police are at the scene dealing with the incident and a cordon is place."

South Lanarkshire Council's executive director of education, Tony McDaid, said: "Due to a police incident in the area pupils at Auchinraith Primary School, Calderside Academy and Calderside Nursery are being kept within the premises as a precautionary measure.

"Police have confirmed the incident is contained within a house, the schools are not involved. We will continue to liaise with the police."