A man has been arrested in Oxford on suspicion of handling stolen goods after 164 bicycles were discovered in a back garden.

Thames Valley Police have reached out to local residents to inform them some missing bikes may be returned after the haul was found on Monday (6 February).

The force said an investigation was triggered after they stopped a 48-year-old man at about midday who was pushing one bike and carrying another in the Littlemore area of the city, a few miles south of central Oxford.

After initial checks, officers found that the two bicycles the man was in possession of were stolen. Upon searching the man's house in the Littlemore area on Tuesday (7 February), they discovered a further 164 bicycles that could not be accounted for.

Officers are now working through the significant haul to establish how many of them may have been reported stolen.

In a tweet the Thames Valley Police said: "160+ bikes seized as a result of a house search following the arrest of a male in Oxford. If we find yours, we will be in touch"

The man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has been bailed until 8 May while the investigation continues.