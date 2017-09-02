A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm after a crossbow bolt was shot into the Oval Cricket Ground in south London.

The man was arrested on Saturday morning (2 September) after attending a south London police station. He has since been bailed to a date in late September, pending further enquiries.

A County Championship cricket match between Surrey and Middlesex was suspended on 31 August after the metal-tipped projectile landed on the pitch near players and umpires.

Players were told by the umpire to immediately leave the pitch, causing them to run to the changing rooms. Armed police were called and the ground was eventually evacuated, with the match being marked as a draw; there were no reports of any injuries.

Detective Constable Dominic Landragin of Lambeth CID said: "There were significant crowds watching the match and it is likely that a number of those present will have footage of the incident that could assist in our investigation.

"Although nobody was injured, this was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety and wellbeing of the spectators or the players. It is important that we trace those responsible and I urge anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone in possession of footage should contact Lambeth CID by dialing 101. To provide information anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.