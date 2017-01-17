An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenage girl whose body was found on a pathway in Rotherham. The body of the 16-year-old, named locally as Leonne Weeks was found just off Lordens Hill in Dinnington at about 11am by a member of the public on 16 January.

Police said they were treating her death as suspicious due to the nature of her injuries and the "concerns about the state of the body".

An 18-year-old male has now been arrested on suspicion of the murder and is currently in police custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, said: "If you have any information about what happened, please come forward and pass that on to us.

"We have increased patrols in Dinnington at this time to provide reassurance to members of the community and I'd urge anyone who thinks they have any information, to please speak to an officer.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, we are working closely with the family of a girl from Dinnington. We expect formal identification to take place over the coming days and I'd like to ask both members of the public and the media to please respect this family's privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

It is reported that Leonne was planning on meeting a man she had been talking to on online dating site prior to her death.

A friend, who did not wish to be named, told the Telegraph: "I used to be neighbours with her and know her really well – she's a good mate of mine is Leonne.

"We don't know what's happened, all we know is she went to meet someone – meet a bloke – and now her body has been found. She met him off the internet – one of those dating sites."

Her uncle, Danny Bowskill, wrote on Facebook: "Rest in peace my wonderful niece never thought I would ever be writing this but you was and still are loved by so many.

"I'll be there for your dad and mum all the way. Fly high and I hope my mum was there to guide you every step of the way up there."

A friend wrote via Facebook: "Can't even get my head over this! Such a quiet nice lass! Wouldn't harm anybody and gets taken away at 16 years old with a whole life ahead of her. RIP Leonne Weeks darling."

Sir Kevin Barron, MP for Rother Valley, added: "I am incredibly sad to hear about the discovery of a teenage girl's body in Dinnington this morning. I would like to send my condolences to the family and friends of this young girl. It is important that we now allow the police time to investigate this incident."