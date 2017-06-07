A 38-year-old man has been arrested on terror charges at Heathrow Airport in connection with the bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man was taken into custody as part of a planned operation.

The force said there was no direct threat to the airport. It was the 19th arrest in the probe into the attack.

Police released images of a car in which the bomber, Salman Abedi, may have stored his bomb-making components.

The white Nissan Micra was was bought by Abedi on 13 April, two days before flying to Libya.

Det Ch Supt Russ Jackson said Abedi made "repeated trips" to and from the car between 18 and 22 May, which was the day of his attack.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBTimesUK/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBTimesUK) where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.