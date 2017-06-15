A 43 year old man has been arrested by London's Metropolitan Police over allegations he posted a number of images to social media depicting the body of a victim of the Grenfell Tower fire. The unnamed man was taken into custody at roughly 6pm on 14 June.

Reports claim the photos showed a "partially-covered body" taken in the aftermath of the devastating fire that engulfed the Notting Hill tower block in West London. At the latest count, 17 people are confirmed dead and authorities believe dozens more victims are expected.

A spokesman for the Met Police issued a statement to the Evening Standard which read: "A 43-year-old man was arrested near to Latimer Road station at around 6pm on Wednesday, 14 June, on suspicion of sending malicious communications and obstructing a coroner.

"The arrest relates to the fire at Grenfell Tower. The man has been to a west London police station where he remains in custody."

Wednesday's 24-story building fire also left at least 18 people critically injured, and an unknown number missing.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the harrowing blaze. In the hours following the evacuation, it emerged that a tenants' group had complained for several years about the building's fire risk issues.

Earlier today, The Queen issued a message of condolence for the victims while Prime Minister Theresa May has visited the scene of the blaze in a private visit. May was pictured talking to firefighters and London's fire commissioner, Dany Cotton, who has stated that it is "too early" to speculate on how the fire began at this stage.