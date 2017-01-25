A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was injured while trying to prevent him fleeing on a moped.

Police were called to Balls Pond Road in Islington at around 4.15pm on Wednesday (25 January) to reports of the male officer being injured.

A Met Police spokesman said: "At this early stage, it is believed that the officer, a PC in uniform, tried to stop a male leaving the scene on a moped, and was subsequently injured.

"Officers were dispatched to the scene, and London Ambulance Service also attended."

The officer was taken to a north London hospital with his injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said a man, whose age is not known, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of the police officer.

Transport for London said several bus routes were diverted as police dealt with the incident.

One woman on twitter tweeted: "Big s*** going on down Balls Pond Road rn including 4 police cars, an advanced trauma unit and a guy being cuffed."

Another traveller tweeted: "Absolute chaos around Ball Pond Road. All roads closed and police everywhere."