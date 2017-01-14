Police in Brazil have arrested a man suspected of planning and recording the gang rape of an 11-year-old girl, according to a major news website.

G1 reported a 20-year-old man had been arrested following the attack, which took place on Tuesday 10 January, although news of the arrest was not made public until 14 January.

The man is suspected of filming the violent attack and is accused of being one of the people who raped the child, who was reportedly lured into a home after being invited to share a hookah pipe.

Along with the 20-year-old man, four teenagers aged between 13 and 17-years-old were also arrested in connection with the attack, which took place in the Recanto de Emas region, near Brasilia, the Associated Press reported.

It is not the first time film of a gang rape has emerged in Brazil, with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in a favela in Rio de Janeiro making headlines in 2016, with protests taking place following the attack.