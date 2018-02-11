A middle-aged man was caught on camera taking pictures of a girl at a mall in Malaysia and then masturbating behind her. Kenny Wong, who filmed the perverted act on his phone, posted about the incident on social media which has been going viral.

According to the post, the man was taking close-up pictures of the girl's bottom half in Ipoh Parade mall. The post has been share around 2,000 times since it was shared on 4 February.

The accused is said to have followed the woman from a fast food restaurant to the mall's main lobby, where she was watching a performance with her friends, The Star reported.

"Please, I can't take it anymore! Uncle, you're old enough to be a grandfather for your age," Wong said in his post.

"I already can't take it anymore when I saw you taking pictures. Yet, you had the audacity to go up to her and take close-up pictures!

"Thought it'd be good enough for you after the pictures you took of her. But no, you even masturbated on the spot behind her!

"You would've already been humiliated in public if my mom didn't stop me from exposing you," he added, urging women in the city to be more alert while in public places.

Some questioned Wong why did he not confront the man, to which he replied that he warned the girl and even filed a police complaint against the accused.

However, comments on his post indicated that this was not the first time the man was accused of sexually harassing women in public. Many netizens commented that the same man had done this to them before, according to a report in Says Malaysia.

One user mentioned that the accused is "always around Ipoh's pasar malam taking pictures of girls from the back".

Ipoh police chief assistant commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby confirmed the incident and said that no arrest has been made but the police are still trying to track down the suspect, the Star added.