A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly dropped a toddler from a bridge into a river.

Damien Smith, 39, did not enter a plea when he appeared before a judge at Bolton Magistrates Court on Wednesday (25 October).

He was also charged with affray in connection with the incident in which Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say "a three-year-old girl was dropped into the river on Crompton Way in Bolton".

Police arrived at Astley Bridge above the River Tonge on 29 September after reports that a man was threatening to drop a child from it.

Negotiators were at the scene and were prepared for the possibility of the child falling.

When the child did fall into the water, an officer was ready to bring her to safety. The man himself then fell into the river but was also rescued by officers. The girl was taken to hospital where she was treated with a broken wrist.

Smith, of Le Gendre Street, Bolton, will remain in custody until he appears in Bolton Crown Court on 22 November.