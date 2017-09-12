A man who taught his girlfriend's pug to give Nazi salutes to the commands "gas the Jews" and "Sieg Heil" has been charged with a hate crime.

Mark Meechan was arrested after he shared a video on YouTube of the dog, called Buddha, performing the Hitler salute.

The 29-year-old man denies any wrongdoing and insists that he created the video last year for the sole purpose of annoying his girlfriend Suzanne Kelly.

"My girlfriend is always ranting and raving about how cute and adorable her wee dog is so I thought I would turn him into the least cute thing I could think of, which is a Nazi," the court heard Meechan saying at the start of the clip.

The dog is seen responding to the anti-Semitic commands and raising its paw to the words "Sieg Heil."

But Jewish leaders have criticised the footage, describing it as "grossly offensive" to people who lost relatives during the Holocaust.

Ephraim Borowski, director of the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities, told Airdrie Sheriff Court how he had lost family members during the Holocaust and that it should not be joked about.

"It is grossly offensive, it stuns me that anyone should think it is a joke," he said when he was shown the footage in court.

"My immediate reaction is that there is a clear distinction to be made between an off-hand remark and the amount of effort that is required to train a dog like that. I actually feel sorry for the dog," he said, adding that he found Meechan's repetition of the sentence "gas the Jews" more offensive than the dog's behaviour.

He said he took serious offence to the Nazi salute which was "the marching signal of the Nazi stormtroopers who contributed and supported the murder of six million Jews, including members of my own family".

"Material of this kind goes to normalise the anti-semitic views that frankly we thought we had seen the last of. The Holocaust is not a subject for jocular content," he said.

Meechan was charged with a hate crime after prosecutors concluded that he communicated material that would cause fear and alarm and stir up hatred on religious grounds.