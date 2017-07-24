A father has appeared in court after being charged with the murder of his "beautiful" teenage daughter and injuring another woman at a caravan park.

Olivia Kray, 19, died following an attack on Friday (21 July) at the Westlands Caravan Park in Herne Bay, Kent just before 2pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after both the Kent Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the caravan park in Canterbury Road.

The next day Richard was charged with murder by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

On Monday (24 July) Richard Kray, 63, appeared before Medway Magistrates' Court charged with the murder of Olivia who had suffered a "serious assault".

Richard was also charged with the attempted murder of another woman, who police believe was also known to him.

Appearing in a grey prison sweatshirt Richard appeared via video link from Canterbury Police Station where he confirmed his name and address and the matters were sent to crown court to be dealt with.

Jade Blackmer, who went to Hampton Primary School with Olivia, paid tribute to her friend, according to the Kent Messenger.

"She was the most quiet and polite young girl going," she said. "She was very reserved and conscious of others, she didn't smile often but when she did it lit up the room.

"It's such a tragedy this has happened to such a young and beautiful lady."

Kray was remanded in custody until Wednesday 26 July when he is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court.

Kent Police say they have referred the matter to the Independent Police Complaints Commission due to previous contact between victims and police.

A Kent Police spokesman said: "Kent Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended a caravan park in Canterbury Road following a report of a serious assault at around 2pm on Friday 21 July.

"A 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate charged Richard Kray, 63 from Canterbury Road with the murder of Olivia Kray."