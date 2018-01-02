A man has been charged with the murder of a barmaid who disappeared on Christmas Eve and later found stabbed to death in a disused building in a London park.

Kasim Lewis, 31, from Friern Barnet, is charged with killing 22-year-old pub worker Luliana Tudos, whose body was found in Finsbury Park, north London, at around at 4.25pm on 27 December.

Tudos, who worked at the World's End pub in Camden, disappeared on Christmas Eve before her body was discovered by a member of the public in a disused building in the popular park.

London's Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they arrested Lewis at an address in Dalston, east London, and he will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (3 January).

A post-mortem examination has given Tudos' cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

The victim was last seen by friends at around 8pm on Christmas Eve when she left to get a bus home after her shift.

It was reported that Tudos, whose family are from Moldova and Cyprus, was due to meet a friend at another a home in Enfield, north London, where she was planning to spend Christmas Day.

But she tragically never arrived and police say CCTV captured her on the edge of the park shortly after 8.20pm.

It is thought that Tudos, who lived in nearby Upper Tollington Park, may have used the park as a cut-through on her route home.

Her mother Elina Vasiliu and father both flew to London after being informed of her tragic death with Vasiliu describing her as "a beautiful, kind person" with "no enemies".

Operations manager at the pub where she worked, Brendan Lucey, said Tudos was "a brilliant, bright, kind, funny young lady, loved by us all and the wider Camden community which she served".