A man has appeared in court after he allegedly tried to murder four young children, including two babies, by hitting them with a hammer then deliberately driving his car into a wall outside a pub.

Owen Scott is alleged to have attacked the four children aged just eight, seven, 21 months and nine months while they were in his car before the collision at around 12.25am on 23 August.

The 29-year-old appeared via prison video link at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (22 September) for a plea and case management hearing.

Scott, of Fawley, Hampshire, plead not guilty to four counts of attempted murder and one count of dangerous driving. It was confirmed that he will stand trial in the new year.

Scott and the four children survived the incident outside the Travellers' Inn, which is situated on a rural road near Penistone, Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police said that the injuries that the children suffered were "not all consistent with the collision".

Simon Kealey QC, prosecuting outlined the allegations to the court, according to The Sun explaining: "Prior to the deliberate collision, the defendant had a hammer and used it to inflict blows on the children in the car to their heads."

He added: "As a result of failing to kill them in that way he ended up driving towards the pub."

Scott, is alleged to have crashed his grey Dacia Logan with the two girls and two baby boys still inside deliberately into the pub. He was said to have been travelling along the rural A629 when the car left the road and hit the front wall.

Scott was hurt in the incident, while all four children suffered serious injuries and were hospitalised.

According to Sky News the youngsters had been reported missing from the Hythe area of Hampshire the day before.

Judge David Dixon, at Sheffield Crown Court, set a trial date of 29 January and remanded the defendant in custody.