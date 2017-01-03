A man has been killed after a train struck his car at a level crossing in Bedfordshire, UK.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services, who had been called to the incident at Marston level crossing close to Lidlington shortly after 9.30am on 3 November. It is believed he was the driver of the car and there is not thought to have been anyone else inside.

British Transport Police (BTP) said: "The car was struck by the 9.34am Bedford to Bletchley London Midland service with 11 passengers and two members of staff on board. There are no other reported injuries. At present the man's death is not being treated as suspicious, however officers continue to examine exactly how the car came to be on the tracks."

The rural level crossing has barriers that only cover a single lane of traffic either side. One local resident told the BBC that he often sees "people try to dodge the barriers".

BTP attended the incident alongside Bedfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance service and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch have been notified of this incident. Bedfordhire police tweeted: "Motorists advised to avoid Marston Road near #Lidlington following a collision between a car and a train. Closures are in place."

A tweet from HeartMKNews claims to show the train involved in the collision. It is composed of a single carriage and appears to be intact and upright on the rail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 101 of 03/01. Or you can send a text to BTP on 61016.