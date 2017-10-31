A teenager has been charged with murder after he stabbed a man to death and injured another at Halloween party in Cambridgeshire.

Police were called to a property in Cambourne, just west of Cambridge, at around 12.35am on Saturday 28 October. The party had been taking place near to the Monkfield Arms.

30-year-old Chris West was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem carried out on 30 October revealed that the cause of death was a serious stab wound to the heart.

The second victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge before being transferred to Papworth Hospital where he is expected to be released later this week.

In a statement, West's family said: "Anyone who knew Chris knows exactly what should be written here.

"No amount of words would ever describe the loss of such a big and unique personality, whose immeasurable love for his wife, family and friends leaves us all with the most treasured memories.

"As difficult as this tragic time is we would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support, and also ask for privacy through this difficult time."

Nineteen-year-old Kai Nazir of St Neots appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Monday charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent. He is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 31 October.