A man has died after trying to swim across the English Channel.

Emergency services were alerted on Monday night (7 August) when the man "became unwell" halfway across the Channel, around 12 miles from Dover. The man had started his swim in Calais and was making his way to Kent.

A coastguard helicopter, based in the town of Lydd in Kent, was scrambled to rescue the swimmer who had fallen ill.

The man, who was in his 40s, was airlifted to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, at around 9.30pm. He died in hospital several hours later.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard agency said on Tuesday (8 August): "The UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lydd, which was training nearby, arrived on scene within 10 minutes and airlifted the swimmer to the William Harvey Hospital, Ashford. We do not have any further details."

Kent Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

The Channel Swimming Association said that the man was not crossing the Channel under their patronage. "The thoughts and prayers of the board and members of the CSA are with the swimmer, their family and friends at this time. We also wish to express our support for the organisations involved at this time," a spokeswoman for the association said.