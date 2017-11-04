A couple in Birmingham have been injured following a suspected arson attack involving fireworks at their home.

A 56-year-old suffered serious burns and smoke inhalation following a fire at their home in Tile Cross, in the east of the city, around 11pm on 2 November. He is currently in hospital with life-threatening injures.

The man's 50-year-old partner also suffered fractures to her lower limbs after she jumped from a first floor window while escaping the blaze.

Police are treating the fire as arson after a firework was set off in the hallway of the home. Detectives are now appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.

As part of the investigation, officers are examining CCTV in the area and conducting house to house enquiries in an effort to trace those responsible.

Neighbour Matthew Green told the Birmingham Mail: "It's terrible. It's so shocking, and it's unnerved everyone.

"You see stuff like this on the TV but to have it on your own doorstep is a shock. The house looks totally gutted, but the firemen were just fantastic. They just got straight in there to try and save whoever was inside."

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Burton, from force CID, said: "The occupants of the address are in a critical condition in hospital and we are urging anyone who has information to help us trace those responsible to contact us.

"The address remains sealed off while forensic examinations are conducted."

Information can be given by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.