A man in Cambridgeshire has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after he filmed himself punching a toddler in the face. He then sent the video to the child's grandparents in an attempt to blackmail them.

29-year-old Deividas Subacius pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and blackmail.

On 28 September Subacius recorded himself punching an 18-month-old girl in the face, something the court heard caused significant swelling and bruising to her right eye. Subcius then took the video and sent to the girl's grandparents, saying he would continue to hurt her if they did not send him £130.

Police said that the grandparents immediately alerted authorities, leading to his arrest. Subacius's phone was seized by police, who found the video along with the threatening text messages.

When the child was examine by doctors, eight fractures were found on different places on her body.

"This is the worst case of physical abuse in a child that I have had to deal with in my entire career," Detective Constable Clemie Yaxley said. "Had it not been for the grandparents acting in a protective manner the outcome would have been very different. I'm happy to say that the child is now being well cared for and has no significant lasting injuries as a result of this incident."

Subacius was sentenced on Friday 9 February at Cambridge Crown Court to 17 years in prison. He recieved two years for blackmail, two years for actual bodily harm and nine years for grievous bodily harm.

His sentenced was extended by four years by Judge Gareth Hawkesworth because of the serious nature of his crimes, with all of the sentences running consecutively.