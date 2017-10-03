A man has been convicted of raping an 18-year-old woman as she walked from a Berkshire village railway station.

Police said Kapil Dogra, 35, had subjected the teenager to a "terrible" attack in nearby woodland after leaving Datchet railway station.

The man, from Addlestone in Surrey, was found guilty of one count of rape, two counts of assault of a female by penetration and one count of causing a female to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

The jury at Reading Crown Court heard that Dogra approached the girl shortly after 10pm on12 April this year. The girl told police she tried to ignore his advances but then he grabbed her, dragged her to a wooded area of land close by, and raped and sexually assaulted her.

The teenager described her attacker as an Asian man of average build aged about 35 to 45, with receding black hair and a prominent nose.

She added he was holding an umbrella and wearing a smart jacket or blazer, a dark patterned scarf and blue jeans.

Following a police investigation, Dogra was arrested on 18 April, and charged the following day.

After the five-day trial detective Constable Sara Harrison of Thames Valley Police said: "I am pleased that Dogra has been convicted of the terrible offences he committed against his victim.

"The victim in this case has been extremely brave in standing up to her attacker and giving evidence in court.

"I hope that Dogra's conviction will help her to move on from the terrible ordeal that she has been through.

Dogra was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 3 November.