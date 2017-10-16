A man with a sexually aggressive face tattoo has been accused of groping a woman's genitals near a university campus. Christopher Wilson, 37, has "I'm a pornstar and I f**k teen sluts" inked on his forehead.

The Cincinnati man was arrested on 14 October in relation to an incident where a woman was assaulted on Wheeler Street near the University of Cincinnati campus over two years ago. Court documents allege that he "groped the victim in her private parts".

Due to sex offence victim confidentiality, it is not known if she was a teenager – although there is no suggestion she was a minor.

Wilson also punched and kicked his her then pulled her to the ground before the alleged grope, according to an affidavit.

The bearded suspect, from CUF, Cincinnati, will stand trial for assault and sexual imposition on 16 October. Sexual imposition is an offence against Ohio state law, committed when a person's "thigh, genitals, buttocks, pubic region, or (female) breast" are touched without their consent.

Police did not say if Wilson's distinctive tattoo had led to his arrest for the May 2015 offence. The explicit statement is written in block capitals with blue ink.

