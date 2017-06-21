A 27-year-old man from western India allegedly took his life after breaking up with his girlfriend of seven years. But before hanging himself, the man made a video call to the girl to share his final moments, police said.

The incident reportedly took place on 21 May, but the man's father recently discovered the video and approached the police. The woman was booked for abetment to suicide on Monday, 19 June - the day she was getting married to a man chosen by her family.

The victim was identified as Hanny Waswani of Ulhasnagar, Mumbai - the capital of Maharashtra state.

Police had earlier filed a case of accidental death, according to Press Trust of India. They were yet to make any arrests in the case.

Inspector MG Waghmare of Hill Line police station in Mumbai told the press agency that the father approached them on 17 June with the video. The man told police that his son was very upset after the break up.

Police said that the two were in a relationship for nearly seven years or more, but had called it quits after several disputes. Following their split, their respective families had arranged their marriages elsewhere, with the woman's wedding scheduled on 19 June and the man's on 7 July.

However, Waswani wanted to marry his ex-girlfriend and kept calling her. The two met on 21 May when they had another heated argument.

Waswani returned home and made a video call to the woman, threatening to kill himself. The woman reportedly told police she hung up the phone telling him to do whatever he pleased.

His father reportedly discovered his son's body that night after returning home from work.

A relative of Waswani told the Time of India that the father found the video while surfing through his son's mobile phone one day. He reportedly stated in his complaint that his son had shown the woman the fan and a rope over the video while threatening to commit suicide. The woman, however, did not take him seriously and said "why you are showing all this to me, do whatever you want to do".

The Samaritans provides a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.