Armed police were seen detaining the suspect close to the scene of the Westminster terrorist attack in March.

No one was reported injured in the incident. The Carriage Gates entrance to Parliament were temporarily closed while police dealt with the incident.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "At 11.10am on Friday 16 June, a man was detained near to the Palace of Westminster.

"The man – aged in his 30s – was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife.

"There are no reports of any injuries."

Met Police previously arrested a man with a "backpack of knives" in Whitehall, close to the Houses of Parliament one month after the attack which left six people dead.